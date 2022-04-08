Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Acquired by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 31.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,118,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities cut Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Atb Cap Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $840.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $834.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Shopify from $1,450.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $622.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $713.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,144.40. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $510.02 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

