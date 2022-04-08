Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 19 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $643.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 12.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $510.02 and a 52 week high of $1,762.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $713.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,144.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.63.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,250.00 to $1,150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,136.80.
Shopify Company Profile
Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.
