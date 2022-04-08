Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
LON:PCA opened at GBX 284.48 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £131.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.18.
