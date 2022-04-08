Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Palace Capital (LON:PCA)

Palace Capital (LON:PCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

LON:PCA opened at GBX 284.48 ($3.73) on Wednesday. Palace Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 225 ($2.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.80). The stock has a market capitalization of £131.68 million and a P/E ratio of 13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 250.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 253.18.

About Palace Capital (Get Rating)

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

