Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for CML Microsystems (LON:CML)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of CML Microsystems (LON:CML – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

CML opened at GBX 349 ($4.58) on Tuesday. CML Microsystems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 295.60 ($3.88) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 476.20 ($6.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 7.94 and a current ratio of 8.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 365.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 396.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49.

CML Microsystems Company Profile

CML Microsystems Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets mixed-signal, radio frequency (RF), and microwave semiconductors for communications markets worldwide. It primarily offers high performance RF products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors, as well as microwave/millimetre wave semiconductors for wireless voice and data communications.

