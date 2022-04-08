Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 25,341 Shares of Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $2,158,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78.

On Friday, April 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

Shutterstock stock opened at $85.73 on Friday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.38 and a 1 year high of $128.36. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.74.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $205.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shutterstock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

