Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Sells $2,032,191.63 in Stock

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 21,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.87, for a total transaction of $2,032,191.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jonathan Oringer sold 25,341 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $2,158,292.97.

On Monday, April 4th, Jonathan Oringer sold 28,337 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.94, for a total transaction of $2,605,303.78.

On Monday, March 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,415 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $1,685,222.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 21,253 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $1,902,993.62.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Jonathan Oringer sold 30,873 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.72, for a total transaction of $2,893,417.56.

On Monday, February 7th, Jonathan Oringer sold 13,386 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,795.52.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Jonathan Oringer sold 12,119 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.64, for a total transaction of $1,098,466.16.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Jonathan Oringer sold 19,758 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $1,898,546.22.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jonathan Oringer sold 16,950 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total transaction of $1,682,626.50.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Jonathan Oringer sold 17,102 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.57, for a total transaction of $1,771,254.14.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $85.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a P/E/G ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.13 and a 200-day moving average of $104.74. Shutterstock, Inc. has a one year low of $77.38 and a one year high of $128.36.

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $205.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.92 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is 39.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,700,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,937,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Shutterstock by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

