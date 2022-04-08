SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SIBN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-BONE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.44.

Shares of SIBN stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 9.73. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $17.96 and a 52-week high of $37.21.

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 62.75% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $25.23 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SI-BONE will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 1,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $38,434.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 4,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $90,772.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,090,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,646,000 after acquiring an additional 825,476 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,962,000 after buying an additional 304,050 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at $43,762,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 309.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,007,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,570,000 after buying an additional 760,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SI-BONE by 25.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 774,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,589,000 after buying an additional 159,357 shares during the last quarter.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

