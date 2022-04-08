Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SHL has been the topic of several other reports. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €69.00 ($75.82) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($65.93) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Siemens Healthineers currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.89 ($72.41).

SHL stock opened at €56.50 ($62.09) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.43 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €45.17 ($49.64) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($74.35). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.21.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

