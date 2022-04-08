Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.83

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.83 and last traded at $37.83, with a volume of 9214 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on SRRA. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sierra Oncology from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.58.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $70,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gaurav Aggarwal purchased 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,125,000 shares of company stock worth $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares worth $777,967. Insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC increased its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after purchasing an additional 460,194 shares during the period. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,979,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Sierra Oncology by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,313,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after acquiring an additional 295,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,230,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after buying an additional 87,438 shares during the period.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc is a clinical stage drug development company of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The firm focuses on advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with significant unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its product Momelotinib, a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2 & ACVR1 inhibitor with a differentiated therapeutic profile in myelofibrosis encompassing robust constitutional symptom improvements.

