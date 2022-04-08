Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Price Target Raised to CHF 414 at Credit Suisse Group

Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 350 to CHF 405 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Sika from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sika from CHF 480 to CHF 500 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Baader Bank raised shares of Sika to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.30.

Shares of SXYAY stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.38. Sika has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $41.94.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

