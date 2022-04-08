Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) PT Raised to $50.00 at Citigroup

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SLGN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silgan has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.70.

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.27. Silgan has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $46.98.

Silgan ( NASDAQ:SLGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.33%. Silgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Silgan news, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $3,083,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 18,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $779,567.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,941 shares of company stock worth $4,332,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 24.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at $141,918,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,903,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Silgan by 18.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,234,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,433,000 after purchasing an additional 665,200 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 101,823.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,072,000 after buying an additional 631,307 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan by 25.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

