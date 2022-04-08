Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Silicom from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ SILC opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $257.33 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.48. Silicom has a 12-month low of $35.79 and a 12-month high of $52.75.

Silicom ( NASDAQ:SILC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Silicom had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Silicom by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 19,758 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Silicom by 103.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,661 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicom during the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 68,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

