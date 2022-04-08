Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silk Road Medical Inc. is a medical device company. It is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization. TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. Silk Road Medical Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, California. “

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Silk Road Medical in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Silk Road Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of SILK opened at $43.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.49. Silk Road Medical has a 1 year low of $27.21 and a 1 year high of $67.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.37.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 49.09% and a negative return on equity of 54.63%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $282,000. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new position in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,200,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 59,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Silk Road Medical (SILK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.