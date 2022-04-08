Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) PT Raised to $43.00

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SILK has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Silk Road Medical from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silk Road Medical has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.50.

SILK stock opened at $43.76 on Monday. Silk Road Medical has a 52-week low of $27.21 and a 52-week high of $67.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.59.

Silk Road Medical ( NASDAQ:SILK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a negative net margin of 49.09%. The business had revenue of $28.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. Silk Road Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $418,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 3.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

