Simulations Plus, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a dividend payout ratio of 35.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Shares of SLP opened at $51.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.07. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.50.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at $309,000. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

