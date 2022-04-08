Simulations Plus, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the technology company on Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd.

Simulations Plus has a payout ratio of 35.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Simulations Plus to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $51.10 on Friday. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 23.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,065,000 after purchasing an additional 34,868 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus during the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

