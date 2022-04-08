Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,620. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $989.14 million, a PE ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus has a 52 week low of $35.18 and a 52 week high of $70.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

SLP has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the third quarter worth approximately $309,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 110,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

