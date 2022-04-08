Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Simulations Plus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $49.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91 and a beta of 0.26. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $70.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.07.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $786,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 50,073 shares of company stock worth $2,085,827 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 23.08% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.