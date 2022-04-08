Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is a life science technology company. It focused on delivering genomic technologies for the advancement of science and medicine. Singular Genomics Systems Inc. is based in LA JOLLA, Calif. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised Singular Genomics Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.55.

Singular Genomics Systems stock opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.19. Singular Genomics Systems has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $33.37. The company has a current ratio of 51.57, a quick ratio of 51.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. On average, analysts anticipate that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,129,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 490,781 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 894,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,341,000 after acquiring an additional 33,441 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $824,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.22% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

