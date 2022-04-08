Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY) Cut to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (OTCMKTS:SHKLY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sinotruk (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Sunday, February 27th.
Shares of OTCMKTS SHKLY opened at $64.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.46. Sinotruk has a 1-year low of $68.94 and a 1-year high of $105.25.
Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of heavy duty trucks (HDTs), medium-heavy duty trucks, light duty trucks (LDTs), buses, and related parts and components in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Heavy Duty Trucks, Light Duty Trucks, Engines, and Finance.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sinotruk (Hong Kong) (SHKLY)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Salesforce Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Compelling Commodity Stocks to Buy Now
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinotruk (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.