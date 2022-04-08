SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $16.50 to $18.50 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SITC has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of SITE Centers stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers has a twelve month low of $13.54 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 25.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

In other news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 9,500 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.18, for a total transaction of $153,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christa A. Vesy sold 35,000 shares of SITE Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total transaction of $590,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SITE Centers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,670,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 26,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,749,000 after buying an additional 543,773 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 7,943 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

