SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Down 8.8%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $203.68 and last traded at $203.68. Approximately 4,882 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 249,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.28.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SITM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SiTime from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SiTime from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $212.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.78.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $75.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 87.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SiTime news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $341,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 21,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total transaction of $3,908,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,264 shares of company stock worth $9,008,934 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,563,000 after acquiring an additional 823,952 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SiTime by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SiTime by 182.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after acquiring an additional 55,791 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

