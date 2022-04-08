SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Rosenblatt Securities from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 151.99% from the company’s previous close.

SGH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of SMART Global from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMART Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on SMART Global from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $23.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.76. SMART Global has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.14.

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $449.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.00 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 51.40% and a net margin of 1.97%. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Adams sold 7,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total transaction of $432,152.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $158,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGH. FMR LLC acquired a new position in SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SMART Global by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,629 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in SMART Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in SMART Global by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

