Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Smart Sand in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SND opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. Smart Sand has a twelve month low of $1.73 and a twelve month high of $4.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $180.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Smart Sand had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 40.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Sand news, insider James Douglas Young sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $80,510.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.99, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 134,008 shares of company stock worth $414,029. 50.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 465.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 78,178 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Sand by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smart Sand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.