SnowSwap Price Tops $1.30 on Top Exchanges (SNOW)

SnowSwap (SNOW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. SnowSwap has a total market cap of $602,531.15 and $38,117.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowSwap coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00002995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SnowSwap has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00046324 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,257.68 or 0.07514042 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,432.67 or 1.00180041 BTC.

SnowSwap’s genesis date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 464,080 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

