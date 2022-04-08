SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SoFi Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut SoFi Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOFI opened at $8.12 on Thursday. SoFi Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $24.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.93, a quick ratio of 22.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $279.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 19,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.85 per share, with a total value of $149,479.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ahmed Ali Al-Hammadi bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,640 shares of company stock valued at $871,799. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.