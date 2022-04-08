Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

SAH has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonic Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Sonic Automotive has a 12 month low of $38.64 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 2.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonic Automotive news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

