Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Stock Holdings Lifted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Southwest Gas by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 190,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 47,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 23.0% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 701,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 29,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 14,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

NYSE SWX opened at $78.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.22. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is a boost from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

About Southwest Gas (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.