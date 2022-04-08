S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Given New $475.00 Price Target at Raymond James

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $497.00 to $475.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

SPGI has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $453.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $495.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $486.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $479.57.

Get S&P Global alerts:

NYSE SPGI opened at $414.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $362.00 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $398.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $432.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.62%.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total value of $1,286,059.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,812,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,878,360,000 after buying an additional 1,277,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in S&P Global by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,274,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,320,576,000 after buying an additional 381,402 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in S&P Global by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,955,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,810,428,000 after buying an additional 395,484 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in S&P Global by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,758,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,717,673,000 after acquiring an additional 128,640 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.