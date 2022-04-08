SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.51

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.51 and last traded at $25.53, with a volume of 4500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $807,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC now owns 34,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 23,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.07% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

