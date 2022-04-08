Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.
SPE opened at $14.56 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.
In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $136,726. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.
Special Opportunities Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.
