Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

SPE opened at $14.56 on Friday. Special Opportunities Fund has a 1-year low of $13.84 and a 1-year high of $16.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.24.

In other news, Director Gerald Hellerman purchased 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, for a total transaction of $82,824.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Phillip Goldstein bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $29,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,270 shares of company stock valued at $136,726. Company insiders own 22.38% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Special Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. ( NYSE:SPE Get Rating ) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,205 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.54% of Special Opportunities Fund worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.64% of the company’s stock.

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

