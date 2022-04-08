Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Insider Kjersti Wiklund Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Kjersti Wiklund purchased 1,500 shares of Spectris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,495 ($32.72) per share, with a total value of £37,425 ($49,081.97).
Spectris stock opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.80) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 8.23. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,371 ($31.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.65). The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,890.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,406.79.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 48.80 ($0.64) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Spectris’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.61%. Spectris’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.
Spectris Company Profile (Get Rating)
Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.
