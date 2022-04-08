Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.140-$-0.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $16.82 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.440-$-0.410 EPS.

SPIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spire Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Spire Global from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.05 to $1.75 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire Global has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.01.

Spire Global stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 813,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,237,776. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.28. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $19.50.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $14.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the fourth quarter valued at $3,004,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Spire Global by 6,063.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 393,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 387,136 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 4th quarter valued at $617,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers access to datasets and insights about Earth enabling organizations to make decisions. The company collects data relating to aviation, weather, maritime, and earth intelligence and gives to commercial and government organizations.

