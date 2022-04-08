Spores Network (SPO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $380,152.00

Spores Network (SPO) traded down 9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Spores Network has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $380,152.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 5% against the dollar. One Spores Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00046392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,259.47 or 0.07564872 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,099.31 or 1.00028867 BTC.

Spores Network Profile

Spores Network's total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,506,556 coins.

Spores Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spores Network directly using U.S. dollars.

