Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.070-$-0.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $140 million-$142 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $135.93 million.Sprinklr also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.220-$-0.200 EPS.
Shares of CXM traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.01. 48,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,645. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. Sprinklr has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $26.50.
Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $135.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 37.61%. Sprinklr’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprinklr will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter worth $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter worth $276,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sprinklr Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.
