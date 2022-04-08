Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Shares Up 4.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) shot up 4.5% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $15.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sprinklr traded as high as $14.52 and last traded at $14.42. 6,095 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 798,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.80.

CXM has been the topic of several other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

In related news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 15,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $228,198.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.36.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.38 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.