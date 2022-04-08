Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Up 2.6%

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. 24,755 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,534,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.22.

A number of brokerages have commented on SFM. StockNews.com began coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Gordon Haskett raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.56 and a 200 day moving average of $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 4.00%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 5,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $176,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 3,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $121,479.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,946 shares of company stock worth $3,416,200 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 14.0% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 39,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 2,385 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $27,885,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

About Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

