Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 35.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Square from $320.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Square from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.85.

Square stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.05 billion, a PE ratio of 406.23 and a beta of 2.31. Square has a 1-year low of $82.72 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Square had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 10.08%. Square’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Square will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Square news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,578 shares of company stock worth $2,544,542. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Square by 56.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Square by 58.8% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

