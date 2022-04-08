STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.82 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) will post $59.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.10 million to $60.35 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $50.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full year sales of $295.00 million for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $367.77 million, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $378.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $59.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $150.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.17.

In other news, VP James E. Francese sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $68,799.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $37,178,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 350,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,973,000 after buying an additional 205,140 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $26,282,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in STAAR Surgical by 224.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 245,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,400,000 after buying an additional 169,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in STAAR Surgical in the third quarter worth about $17,004,000. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $72.39 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 147.74 and a beta of 1.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

