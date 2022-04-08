StaFi Trading Down 9.2% Over Last Week (FIS)

StaFi (FIS) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. During the last week, StaFi has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. One StaFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001679 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StaFi has a total market cap of $43.33 million and $16.01 million worth of StaFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.23 or 0.00201949 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00042168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.07 or 0.00386602 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00052428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011431 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About StaFi

StaFi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2020. StaFi’s total supply is 114,911,733 coins and its circulating supply is 60,452,000 coins. StaFi’s official website is www.stafi.io . StaFi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for StaFi is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

StaFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StaFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StaFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StaFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

