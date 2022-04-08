STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.54 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.30.

STAG Industrial ( NYSE:STAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.60.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total value of $629,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,400,750 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

