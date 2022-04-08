Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Standard Chartered (LON:STAN – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 610 ($8.00) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

STAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($8.00) to GBX 620 ($8.13) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.66) to GBX 610 ($8.00) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.39) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 599.86 ($7.87).

Get Standard Chartered alerts:

Shares of STAN opened at GBX 504.20 ($6.61) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 522.49 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 480.73. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.33) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590 ($7.74). The firm has a market cap of £15.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.26%.

In other Standard Chartered news, insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.45), for a total transaction of £69,470.40 ($91,108.72). Also, insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of Standard Chartered stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.33), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($84,064.17). Insiders sold a total of 36,608 shares of company stock worth $18,048,386 over the last 90 days.

Standard Chartered Company Profile (Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.