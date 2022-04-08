State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 561 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,557 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $5,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.85. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.23 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 56.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

A number of analysts recently commented on BSY shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $72.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bentley Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

