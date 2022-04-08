State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 2,683 Shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 477,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,683 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.10% of New Residential Investment worth $5,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,847,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,622,000 after purchasing an additional 595,848 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,829,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,303,000 after purchasing an additional 117,511 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NRZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of New Residential Investment from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Residential Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

Shares of NYSE:NRZ opened at $10.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.77. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $11.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.76%. New Residential Investment’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

New Residential Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.