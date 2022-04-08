State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,775 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Manhattan Associates by 67.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $137.02 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.19 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.66 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.62 and its 200 day moving average is $148.45.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

