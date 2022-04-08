State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAMR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,138,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,903,000 after buying an additional 461,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 477,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,862,000 after buying an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 558.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 8,932 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $114.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.43. Lamar Advertising has a one year low of $94.56 and a one year high of $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.38 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 31.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.18%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LAMR. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

