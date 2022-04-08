State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,521 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,831 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 64.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,644,418 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $84,595,000 after buying an additional 1,040,575 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 4.0% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 70,924 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,331 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,049 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.8% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,778 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BEN opened at $26.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.56. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.58 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 998,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $12,249,999.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

