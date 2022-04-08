State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,525 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $6,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,364,000 after purchasing an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 34.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 53.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,047,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,495,000 after acquiring an additional 364,383 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 50.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 90,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 30,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 146,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS opened at $63.33 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $73.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.18.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $995.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 26.35%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.40.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen purchased 3,925 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

