Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $98.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimate for Steel Dynamics for the first quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. The acquisitions of Heartland and United Steel Supply have boosted Steel Dynamics' shipping capabilities. The buyout of Zimmer will also support its raw material procurement strategy at its Texas flat roll steel mill. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $83.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $49.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.40. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics will post 15.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,835,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 52.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,383,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,866,000 after buying an additional 1,163,597 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after acquiring an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

