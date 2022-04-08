Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Receives $53.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS STLJF opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.37.

Stella-Jones, Inc engages in the production and marketing of pressure treated wood products. It operates through the following business segments: Pressure-Treated Wood and Logs & Lumber. The Pressure-Treated Wood segment includes railway ties, utility poles, residential lumber, and industrial products.

